Lodha clocks over Rs 1,000 crore sales led by ready homes

On the back of demand for ready-to-move-in homes and the increasing importance of possessing a roof above one’s head during the pandemic, Lodha Group has witnessed sales of over Rs 1,000 crore in October 2020, the company has claimed.

In the month of October 2020, the group observed a 40 percent growth driven across categories, the company said.

"The changing times have brought in a major shift in consumer preference as home buyers are now looking for development with integrated living, best amenities and open space to enjoy an upgraded lifestyle. Post the pandemic, we have also seen that customers who were looking for a 1 BHK or 2 BHK have moved up for a 1 ½ or 2 ½ BHK configuration respectively,” said Prashant Bindal, chief sales officer, Lodha Group.

A recent survey by the group also reveals that 86.8 percent of the respondents would prefer living in independent villas and plotted developments that allow individuals to unwind, aid physical and mental well-being, safety, and provide a low density living with easy accessibility and availability of essential amenities.

There is also an upsurge in demand for residences with green open spaces, balconies, and private gardens where one can use them for recreational purposes.