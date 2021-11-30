Landmark Capital launches Rs 500 crore warehousing and logistics fund

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

Landmark Capital launched a Landmark Warehousing & Logistics Fund on November 30 with a with a target corpus of Rs 500 crores.

The amount includes a green-shoe option of Rs 200 crore, the fund said.

The fund was launched with an objective to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-quality Grade-A warehousing and logistics opportunities. Landmark Capital is focusing on non-speculative built-to-suit assets and diversification across geographies to ensure effective risk mitigation.

The fund’s deal pipeline accounts for over 400 acres of land with marquee names as potential anchor tenants.

“Through this fund, we are aiming to bring proven global themes which are under-penetrated in Indian market especially in Grade-A industrial assets including warehousing and industrial parks,” said Ashish Joshi, founder and CEO, Landmark Capital.

The uncertainty created by the pandemic has been a boon to e-commerce and is acting as a catalyst for the warehousing and logistics industry.

Landmark Capital is a fund house managing real estate investments through SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India) registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) and Managed Accounts.

Founded by industry veterans and real estate experts, Landmark Capital is working at identifying, investing, and developing niche asset classes such as warehousing, cold storage, and logistics along with opportunistic investments in other real estate asset classes.

The team has managed over 50 investments in high-quality real estate asset classes including commercial, warehousing, retail, residential, and plotting, across 12 major cities in India.