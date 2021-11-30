MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Landmark Capital launches Rs 500 crore warehousing and logistics fund

The fund will target investments in Grade-A assets, with 60% in warehousing and 40% in other industrial assets across key Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, NCR, and Chennai

Moneycontrol News
Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

Landmark Capital launched a Landmark Warehousing & Logistics Fund on November 30 with a with a target corpus of Rs 500 crores.

The amount includes a green-shoe option of Rs 200 crore, the fund said.

The fund was launched with an objective to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in high-quality Grade-A warehousing and logistics opportunities. Landmark Capital is focusing on non-speculative built-to-suit assets and diversification across geographies to ensure effective risk mitigation.

The fund’s deal pipeline accounts for over 400 acres of land with marquee names as potential anchor tenants.

“Through this fund, we are aiming to bring proven global themes which are under-penetrated in Indian market especially in Grade-A industrial assets including warehousing and industrial parks,” said Ashish Joshi, founder and CEO, Landmark Capital.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Warehouse inventory likely to shoot past 380 million sq ft by 2024: JLL study

The uncertainty created by the pandemic has been a boon to e-commerce and is acting as a catalyst for the warehousing and logistics industry.

Landmark Capital is a fund house managing real estate investments through SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India) registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) and Managed Accounts.

Founded by industry veterans and real estate experts, Landmark Capital is working at identifying, investing, and developing niche asset classes such as warehousing, cold storage, and logistics along with opportunistic investments in other real estate asset classes.

Also Read: Jewar airport to be North India’s logistics gateway; Noida, Ghaziabad manufacturing hubs to get boost

The team has managed over 50 investments in high-quality real estate asset classes including commercial, warehousing, retail, residential, and plotting, across 12 major cities in India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Landmark Warehousing & Logistics Fund #logistics #Real Estate #warehousing
first published: Nov 30, 2021 12:41 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.