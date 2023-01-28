English
    Is 2023 a year of ‘misplaced optimism’ for the real estate sector?

    It’s the job market that predominantly drives the housing market. Since an economic slowdown in some major developed countries could hurt the job market in India, buying real estate could become an uphill task

    Ravi Sinha

    Since the onset of 2023, real estate industry stakeholders have spun "misplaced optimism" in the hope that it would encourage homebuyers to sign on the dotted line and help keep their cash registers ringing. Sample this:

    1. This is the beginning of a bull run in the Indian real estate sector

    2. Homebuyers are increasingly upgrading to bigger houses

    3.  Work-from-home has turned holiday homes into primary homes