IndusInd Bank’s former MD Romesh Sobti sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 41.3 crore

Representative Image of Mumbai, India - Unsplash

IndusInd Bank’s former Managing Director Romesh Sobti and his wife have sold an apartment in Oberoi Realty’s super-luxury project in Worli, Mumbai, for Rs 41.3 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The per sq ft price of the unit works out to be around Rs 1 lakh.

Sobti and his wife had jointly bought two sea-facing apartments in the project in 2020 for over Rs 76.30 crore, of which one unit located on the 40th floor has now been sold. It has three car parking. The transfer deed was registered on Feb 22, 2022.

The two units were bought for Rs 38.15 crore each in 2020. They are located on the 39th and 40th floor of Three Sixty West project on Dr. Annie Besant Road. The apartments have four bedrooms each and a usable carpet area of 5,235 sq ft. The combined built up area of the two units is 12,250 sq ft. The two apartments in the 65-storey tower had six car parks.

There was no response from Sobti.

Project Three Sixty West is a mixed-use development with two towers.

The builder has applied for an occupation certificate from the civic authorities, local brokers said. They said that prices in the luxury segment have increased due to the supply-demand mismatch, as there is not enough new supply in the market following three waves of COVID-19.