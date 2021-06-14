Housejoy ties up with Tata Steel for pre-fabricated modular housing solution

Representative picture (REUTERS)

Housejoy, which is into construction, renovation, interiors and home maintenance, on June 14 announced its tie up with Tata Steel Nest-In for providing pre-fabricated modular housing solution in Bengaluru.

The company said that it had "joined hands with Tata Steel Nest-In as the solutions partner for their Nestudio concept."

Under the partnership, Housejoy will enable in building steel-intensive modular homes in Bengaluru with Tata Steel's prefabricated construction solutions, the company said in a statement.

The prefabricated building market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% between 2021 and 2026. The entry of prefabricated homes has paved the way for innovative and technologically advanced construction and design methods in India.

Nestudio is a designer grade, modular home extension solution from the house of Tata Steel. It combines the construction convenience of prefab homes with the design elements of a carefully planned brick-and-mortar home. The Nestudio technology has been proven and has been widely used in the Delhi NCR region.

“We are excited to partner with Tata Steel Nest-In for their Nestudio concept. Space is a major constraint in urban areas today which makes it imperative to utilize what we have optimally,” said Sanchit Gaurav, founder and CEO, Housejoy.

Under the partnership, houses will be constructed under the brand name of Tata Steel, Nest-In. Housejoy will be the point of contact for customers from enquiry to handover of the project. Nest-In will support with initial design development, manufacturing (steel components and panels), and supply chain management.

