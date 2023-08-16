MahaRERA recommends developers to form grievance redressal cell for post-sales assistance of homebuyers

In Maharashtra, ever since MahaRERA came into existence in May 2017, more than 42,000 real estate projects have been registered. Representative image

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has appealed real estate developers to form a dedicated grievance redressal cell within their respective firms to provide after-sales assistance to homebuyers.

This is against the backdrop of MahaRERA planning to develop a mechanism to grade real estate developers in the state. One criterion for this is going to be whether developers have a grievance redressal wing, according to MahaRERA.

“It has come to the notice of MahaRERA that many a time homebuyers encounter difficulties in redressal of issues as to who should be approached at the developer’s office, as the sales staff, who were the primary point of contract during the pre-sales phase, do not participate in such dispute redressal as they are not equipped to handle post-sales issues effectively,” MahaRERA said in a statement.

Hence, all the developers should set up a grievance redressal cell for their respective projects to address such matters. A circular to this effect has been shared with all builders registered with the authority, the statement added.

There should be at least one grievance redressal officer dedicated to this work and the name(s) as well as contact details should be prominently displayed at the project site as well as on the developer’s website, according to MahaRERA.

Further, MahaRERA maintained that once a cell is established, developers will also have to disclose how many complaints have been received and how many of these have been resolved on their website, which increases the credibility of the project.

In Maharashtra, ever since MahaRERA came into existence in May 2017, more than 42,000 real estate projects have been registered, and more than 12,000 projects have been completed, according to data from MahaRERA. In the last six years or so, MahaRERA has also received more than 22,000 complaints against real estate developers in the state.