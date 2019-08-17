App
Gaurs group sells 1350 properties worth Rs 520 crore in April-June

Realty firm Gaurs group on August 17 said it sold 1,350 housing and commercial units worth Rs 520 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Of the total sales of 1,350 units, around 1,100 units were in the residential segment and the rest in the commercial segment, the Delhi-NCR based company said.

Gaurs said bulk of the sales bookings were in two township projects -- Gaur City in Greater Noida West and Gaur Yamuna City at Yamuna Expressway as well as in Gaur City Centre in Greater Noida West.

Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group, said, "Timely delivery of the projects and a strong after-sales service has helped us achieve such good numbers."

He said the company has limited unsold stocks left and so it is scouting for lands to develop affordable housing projects.

Gaurs group achieved a 25 percent increase in sales bookings at nearly Rs 4,000 crore during the last fiscal year when it sold 10,205 units in total.

Ghaziabad-based Gaurs group is developing a 240-acre township 'Gaur City' in Greater Noida (West), known as Noida Extension with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

It is developing another township on Yamuna Expressway on a 300-acre land which it purchased from Jaypee Group in 2013 for over Rs 1,500 crore.

The group has also forayed into education and hospitality businesses.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 04:54 pm

