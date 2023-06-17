From not allowing ‘lungi’ at common places to banning opposite sex visitors, here are some outlandish rules by RWAs

For representational purpose

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are known for issuing diktats to residents, which at times are bizarre. You may have seen signboards pasted outside condominiums advocating diktats restricting the movement of pets in societies or the controlled use of lifts for pets. But here are some odd rules that RWAs have come up with in the past.

Ban on ‘lungi’ and nightwear in common areas

A group housing society in Greater Noida issued a dress code for its residents, advising them not to wear 'lungis' or 'nighties' within the complex. The dress code was issued via a notice by the residents' body of Himsagar Apartments on June 10 following a complaint about 'objectionable dressing' by some residents.

However, the move drew divergent reactions from the residents. Many on social media criticised the move, calling it against the rights of the residents, while some supported it, saying decorum should be maintained in public places even if they are in a housing complex. Following these public reactions, the RWA had to withdraw the diktat after four days.

To a query from Moneycontrol, there was no response from the RWA president of the society.

Restriction on movement of residents during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 was a time when a number of odd rules were imposed by RWAs on their residents. In several societies in Noida and Delhi, residents were not allowed to move out of their homes, and RWAs used to shut down lifts every day for a certain period of time.

In some societies, residents were allowed to move only between 6 am and 9 am. Restricted use of lifts for vendors, and not allowing delivery of newspapers and other home deliveries were also some of the odd directives issued by RWAs.

Do not dry clothes in balconies

Several posh or high-end housing complexes have bylaws that restrict residents from hanging out clothes to dry on their balconies, as it would paint an "ugly picture" of the housing complex.

A resident of Omaxe Twin Towers in Noida, on condition of anonymity, said the bylaws of the society lay down that residents are expected not to dry or wash their clothes on the main balconies.

"They have provided a service balcony at the back of the flat where one can wash and hang their clothes to dry, but not on the front balconies as it will give an ugly look to the society," the resident said. He, however, added that the RWA of the society never issued any directive in this regard.

Ban on opposite sex guests for singles

In 2017, a high-end housing society in Gurgaon’s posh MG Road imposed a blanket ban on the visits of opposite sex guests of single residents to the latter’s flats, even if he or she was a family member. The RWA imposed the ban to maintain peace and order in the housing complex. The move attracted public outcry and was later stayed by the court. However, similar rules still exist in many societies across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Bachelors not allowed

Many residential societies do not allow house owners to rent out their properties to bachelors -- male or female. RWAs of such societies say that bachelors create a nuisance, and hence they do not prefer them as tenants.

Indresh Singh, a legal expert and lawyer, said, "RWAs cannot make rules that lead to harassment of residents or amount to moral policing. Be it issuing a dress code, banning visits by opposite sex guests, or not allowing bachelors to rent a flat, such rules are not right. These are in violation of a person’s rights."

He, however, said that tenants should also take care not to indulge in behaviour that causes trouble for fellow residents.