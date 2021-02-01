Extension of tax holiday on investment in affordable housing until March 2022 to boost realty sector: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri

The proposal to continue with the tax holiday on investment in affordable housing in Budget 2021, interest deduction of an additional Rs 1.5 lakh to promote housing until March 2022 and the tax exemption for affordable rental housing complexes will boost the real estate sector, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

A portal launch for migrant workers has been proposed under Budget 2021. “The portal will collect relevant information on gig workers, building and construction workers to help formulate health, housing, skill, food, credit and insurance schemes for all migrant workers,” he tweeted.

On the Budget allocation of Rs 1.41 lakh crore for over a period of five years from 2021 for Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) 2.0, he said that “SBM 2.0 will cover complete faecal sludge management and wastewater treatment, source segregation of garbage, reduction in single-use plastic and air pollution by effectively managing waste from construction-and-demolition activities and bio-remediation of all legacy dump sites.”

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 54,581 crore for the next fiscal, according to the Union Budget for 2021-22, an almost 17 percent increase over last year’s Rs 46,790 crore, as per Budget 2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on February 1.

The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, has been allocated Rs 2,300 crore.

The government has allocated 23,500 crore for the projects related to Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and Metro services in the country. The Smart Cities Mission, another flagship programme of this government, has been given Rs 6,450 crore as against Rs 3,400 crore in the 2020-21 revised estimates.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which is executing the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has been allocated Rs 4,472 crore as against 2,487 crore in the revised 2020-21 estimates.

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, which aims at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other infrastructure to improve the quality of life in urban areas, has been allocated Rs 7,300 crore.