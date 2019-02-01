App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Budget 2019: Rs 17 per day to farmers is an insult, says Rahul Gandhi
Recommended articleBudget 2019: Rs 17 per day to farmers is an insult, says Rahul Gandhi

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Government allocates Rs 7,300 crore under AMRUT

The AMRUT scheme was allocated Rs 6,400 crore (revised) in last year's Budget.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The government has set aside Rs 7,300 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme that is targeted at upgrading urban infrastructure across 500 towns and cities.

This is an increase of almost 14.06 percent over last year's allocation.

The AMRUT scheme was allocated Rs 6,400 crore (revised) in last year's Budget. The allocation under the scheme was cut to Rs 6000 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 9,000 crore in 2017-18.

AMRUT scheme is aimed at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other civic amenities to improve the quality of life of people in urban areas.

related news

As per statistics provided by the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry, as many as 4,097 projects worth Rs 54,816 crore have been awarded under the AMRUT scheme. As many as 1,035 projects worth Rs 2,388 crore have so far been completed under the scheme.

The AMRUT Mission also has a reform agenda spread over 11 reforms comprising 54 milestones to be achieved by the states and union territories over a period of four years.  For the year 2018-19, an amount of Rs 600 crore had been earmarked to incentivise the states/ UTs for implementing reforms out of which Rs 260 crore has been earmarked to incentivise the AMRUT cities for issuing municipal bonds, on first-come-first-serve basis.

An amount of Rs 340 crore has been disbursed to 21 states and union territories during the year 2018-19 for implementation of reforms. Further, Rs 119 crore has been awarded as incentive to five cities such as Pune, Hyderabad, Indore, Bhopal and Amravati for issuing the municipal bonds.

The World Bank had last year released the Doing Business Report (DBR) 2019 in which the country’s rank in Construction Permits indicator had gone up to 52 from 181, a year ago. This was made possible due to the reforms implemented by some municipalities in facilitating Ease of Doing Business in construction permits.

Further, Online Building Permission System (OBPS) has been implemented in 1,453 cities across the country including 436 Mission cities. Ten states namely Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and Tripura have implemented OBPS in all the ULBs. This is being extended to all the cities/ towns across the country.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #AMRUT #Budget 2019 #infrastructure #Piyush Goyal #Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.