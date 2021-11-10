DLF Retail to add six new properties spread across 2.3 mn sq ft

DLF Retail on November 10 announced six new properties spread across an area of 2.3 million sq ft as part of their expansion plans. These would come up in Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai and Goa, the company said.

The new properties will include three premium neighbourhood plazas, two office retail spaces and one premium mall, it said in a statement.

Three premium neighborhood plazas include Summit Plaza in DLF 5, Gurugram, Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar, Delhi and New Gurgaon Plaza in Sector 91, Gurugram and two office retail spaces, The Hub in Chennai and Cyber Park in Gurugram.

In addition to this, DLF Retail will be entering the Goa market with Patto Plaza, a 0.3-million-square-feet premium offering. The addition signifies DLF’s continued growth not only in Delhi NCR but also across India with newer regions such as Chennai and Goa.

With these six properties, DLF Retail will cover 6.5 million square feet of futuristic retail spaces. The expansion will aim at offering focused and curated shopping as well as F&B districts and cultural experiences, the statement said.

“We are introducing a new line of growth with the introduction of premium neighborhood plazas. These will complement our premium residential developments enhancing the quality of our DLF customers. Goa is an exciting market and our premium offering will offer the urban Goan resident a boost to the lifestyle experience. DLF has pioneered the evolution of retail offerings in offices space, and DLF Cyber Park and The Hub will further this focus,” said Pushpa Bector, Executive Director- DLF Retail.

DLF Malls has 4.2 million square feet of retail space, with 673 unique brands including over 300 international and 168 F&B outlets and 26 movie screens across malls. It has signed 158 marquee brands across categories in its eight premium and luxury properties in Delhi-NCR.