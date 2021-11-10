MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

DLF Retail to add six new properties spread across 2.3 mn sq ft

 The new properties will include three premium neighbourhood plazas, two office retail spaces and one premium mall.

Moneycontrol News

DLF Retail on November 10 announced six new properties spread across an area of 2.3 million sq ft as part of their expansion plans. These would come up in Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai and Goa, the company said.

The new properties will include three premium neighbourhood plazas, two office retail spaces and one premium mall, it said in a statement.

Three premium neighborhood plazas include Summit Plaza in DLF 5, Gurugram, Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar, Delhi and New Gurgaon Plaza in Sector 91, Gurugram and two office retail spaces, The Hub in Chennai and Cyber Park in Gurugram.

In addition to this, DLF Retail will be entering the Goa market with Patto Plaza, a 0.3-million-square-feet premium offering. The addition signifies DLF’s continued growth not only in Delhi NCR but also across India with newer regions such as Chennai and Goa.

With these six properties, DLF Retail will cover 6.5 million square feet of futuristic retail spaces. The expansion will aim at offering focused and curated shopping as well as F&B districts and cultural experiences, the statement said.

Close

Related stories

“We are introducing a new line of growth with the introduction of premium neighborhood plazas. These will complement our premium residential developments enhancing the quality of our DLF customers. Goa is an exciting market and our premium offering will offer the urban Goan resident a boost to the lifestyle experience. DLF has pioneered the evolution of retail offerings in offices space, and DLF Cyber Park and The Hub will further this focus,” said Pushpa Bector, Executive Director- DLF Retail.

DLF Malls has 4.2 million square feet of retail space, with 673 unique brands including over 300 international and 168 F&B outlets and 26 movie screens across malls. It has signed 158 marquee brands across categories in its eight premium and luxury properties in Delhi-NCR.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DLF Malls #Expansion #malls #Real Estate #Retail & E-commerce
first published: Nov 10, 2021 06:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.