Deloitte leases 1.56 lakh sq ft office space in Pune for 10 years

Deloitte Consulting India Pvt Ltd has taken on lease around 1.56 lakh square feet of space spread across two floors in the tech park in Kharadi, Pune, for 10 years.

Deloitte Consulting India Pvt Ltd has taken on lease around 1.56 lakh square feet of space spread across two floors in the tech park in Kharadi, Pune, for 10 years, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, has shown.

The company has taken two floors in the IT Park. The starting rent for the floor spread across 77,979 sq ft is Rs 61.59 lakh per month. The company has paid a security deposit of Rs 3.69 crore for the deal. The document was registered on April 20, 2023.

The other floor is spread across 77,969 sq ft. The starting rent for this floor is Rs 62.37 lakh per month for which a security deposit of Rs 3.74 crore has been paid. This document was also registered on April 20, 2023.

The rent comes with an escalation clause of 15 percent after every three years. The commencement date for the first space is August 1, 2022 and the second is December 1, 2022.

Common area maintenance charges of Rs 12.75 per sq ft of leasable area will also be applicable as per the lease deed.

Deloitte did not offer a response to a query sent by Moneycontrol.

Earlier this year, the Big Four firm had sealed deals with Prestige Group and Salarpuria for three office spaces spread across one million sq ft (msf) in Bengaluru.

The company had taken up space spread across an area of five lakh sq ft at the Prestige Tech Park and around 4.6 lakh sq ft of space in Salarpuria Aura and Eminence in Bengaluru.

Office leasing in the country increased by 9 percent year-on-year (YoY), touching 12.6 msf between January and March 2023, according to real estate consultant CBRE.

The report, titled 'CBRE India Office Figures Q1 2023', said in the same period development completions touched 11.6 msf, a 31 percent YoY increase.

Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Chennai accounted for 62 percent of the overall transaction activity during the quarter.