Delhi court issues NBW against one of the promotors of Greenopolis in Gurugram

A Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Surpreet Singh Suri, the promotor of Three C Shelters Private Limited, in lieu of his non-appearance in the ongoing trial related to the matter of delayed housing project Greenopolis, situated in Sector 89 in Gurugram, sources said.

The project was launched in 2011 and possession was to be given to buyers in 2015, but till date not even a single unit has been delivered. The case in going on in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

The next date of hearing is August 29, 2023.

According to homebuyers in the Greenopolis housing project, which has been delayed by around eight years, the matter came up for hearing in the Saket District Court in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Shivani Chauhan, and when the matter was called, none of the accused builders were present in the court.

The bench was “extremely upset” with the attitude of the accused builders and indicated to their respective advocates that if the accused builders do not appear in person in the hearing, the bail so granted to them will be cancelled and NBW will be issued to secure their physical presence in court, the homebuyers said in a statement.

However, accused Surpreet Singh Suri, promoter of Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd, still did not appear in court. Following this, the judge cancelled the bail.

“On February 22, the magistrate cancelled the bail granted to Surpreet Singh Suri in the year 2019, and issued non-bailable warrant to secure his appearance before the court,” homebuyers said in a statement.

Emails sent to Three C Shelters Private Limited to seek their comment on the development did not elicit any response.

After allowing a pass for one hour, the hearing of the Greenopolis matter commenced in court. One of the advocates representing the accused builders said that they have not been served with copies of a few documents.

“The chief metropolitan magistrate gave a clear and strict direction to the advocates of the accused builders to immediately procure any and all documents that they have apparently not received from the investigating officer (IO)…so that fruitful consideration may be undertaken during the next hearing, which has been fixed on August 29, 2023,” homebuyers said.

In 2018, more than 100 allottees of the Greenopolis project had filed criminal complaints with the EOW of Delhi Police against the accused builders for financial fraud of having allegedly collected Rs 1,155 crore from the allottees, but failing to deliver homes to them.

The housing project was being developed jointly by two promoters ― Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd and Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

Homebuyers allege that the promotors kept pushing the blame for the delay in completion upon each other, all at the cost of the homebuyers.

Dipika Mohil, Vice-President, Greenopolis Welfare Association, said that most of the homebuyers had given 90-95 percent money to the builder, but they are yet to get the homes even after eight years.

“On February 22, 2023 the hearing was to be conducted in the Saket court, but the accused builder Surpreet Singh Suri did not turn up. The court then cancelled the bail and issued a non-bailable warrant against him. The next date is August 29, 2023,” Mohil told Moneycontrol.

She said that in 2019 they approached Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority where the builder was directed to restart the construction work which was stopped in 2015. The builder restarted the work, but it was stopped again after some time.

In June 2020, the promoter Three C went to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to declare insolvency.

Another affected homebuyer of the Greenopolis project, Sushma Yadav, said that the promoters never really carried out construction in full earnest. Whatever construction they did since 2016 has been an eyewash to syphon off the funds parked in the escrow account dedicated to the project, she added.

“As on date, there is no construction on the ground and the homebuyers who have invested in the project have no clue about when they will get their flats. The homebuyers of Greenopolis, who mostly belong to the middle class, have been deprived of their hard earned savings. They are facing the double whammy of paying rent as well as EMIs of home loans,” she said.

In July 2020, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) had ordered Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd and Orris Infrastructure to refund around Rs 12 crore, along with interest at the rate of 9 percent per annum, to homebuyers for their project located in Gurgaon.

