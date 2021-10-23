MARKET NEWS

CIDCO to provide water connection to buildings sans OCs in certain pockets of Navi Mumbai int'l airport rehab area

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is an under-construction greenfield international airport that will be the extension to the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

PTI
October 23, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Cidco

CIDCO, the city planning agency of the Maharashtra government, has decided to provide water connection to buildings that are yet to obtain the Occupancy Certificate (OC) located in some pockets of the rehabilitation area of the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport considering the necessity of water, as per an official release.

"After considering the necessity of water, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to provide water connections to the buildings that are yet to obtain the occupation certificate in the Airport Rehabilitation area (R&R). The buildings in the pocket 1 to 7 in the Karanjade and Ulwe nodes in Navi Mumbai will benefit from this decision as the water rates levied on these connections is less than the rates imposed by other the local bodies/authorities," it said.

ALSO READ: CIDCO offers four plots to women's groups in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is an under-construction greenfield international airport that will be the extension to the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. "CIDCO has always made every effort possible to provide basic and necessary facilities to the PAPs (Project Affected People) from the NMIA project. The PAPs have always extended their co-operation towards CIDCO as well. Keeping in mind the value of their co-operation, CIDCO has decided to provide water connections to the buildings that are yet to obtain the occupation certificate in pockets 1 to 7 in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) region, Said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

CIDCO said it has acquired 1160 hectares of land from 10 villages in the Panvel taluka of Raigad district for the development of the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport. For rehabilitation of the PAPs, the Pushpak node is being developed near the airport with all the basic civic facilities. The rehabilitation and resettlement work of most of the PAPs is nearly completed, the release said.

The water rates levied on these connections are less than that imposed by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Life Authority (Ambernath), and the Panvel Municipal Corporation, it said.
Tags: #CIDCO #Navi Mumbai International Airport #occupancy certificate #water connection
first published: Oct 23, 2021 06:00 pm

