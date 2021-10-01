MARKET NEWS

English
CIDCO offers four plots to women's groups in Navi Mumbai

Two of these plots are in Nerul area while other two are in Ulwe and Dronagiri, the City and Industrial Development Corporation said in a release here.

PTI
Image Courtesy: Cidco

The Maharashtra government's development agency CIDCO said on Friday that it is offering four plots in Navi Mumbai for sale to women's groups (`Mahila Mandals') of Project Affected People (PAPs).

"CIDCO has always given priority for overall development of Navi Mumbai PAPs. Accordingly, we have made available four plots for the Mahila Mandal of PAPs. The establishment of Mahila Mandal will strengthen the project affected women through various initiatives, it added.
Tags: #CIDCO #India #Navi Mumbai #Real Estate
first published: Oct 1, 2021 06:50 pm

