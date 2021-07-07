MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

CIDCO puts up 203 plots for sale in Navi Mumbai

The three schemes are expected to stimulate the real estate sector and boost the economy of the area amid the pandemic, CIDCO said.

PTI
Image Courtesy: Cidco

Image Courtesy: Cidco

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), a planning agency of the Maharashtra government, is going to auction 203 residential-cum-commercial plots across Navi Mumbai under three schemes, it said in a release on Wednesday.

Of these, 12 residential-cum-commercial plots are located in Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel (E) under the first scheme, ranging in size from 1,902.43 sq mt to 8,143.3 sq mt.

As many as 182 residential plots ranging from 41.41 sq mt to 391 sq mt are available in Airoli, Ghansoli, Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel under a second scheme, and nine residential and residential-cum-commercial plots ranging from 753.09 sq mt to 1,403.70 sq mt are available in Koparkhairane and Nerul under a third scheme.

The three schemes are expected to stimulate the real estate sector and boost the economy of the area amid the pandemic, CIDCO said.

The sale of plots will be conducted through e-tendering and e-auction, the state-run agency said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #CIDCO #Navi Mumbai #Real Estate
first published: Jul 7, 2021 06:07 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.