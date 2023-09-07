Avenue Supermarts buys 17 commercial units in Mumbai for Rs 88.74 crore

File Image

Avenue Supermarts Limited, which runs the D’Mart chain of stores, has bought 17 commercial spaces in Mumbai for Rs 88.74 crore, documents accessed by real estate data and analytics firm Propstack showed.

The carpet area of the commercial units totals 45,876.92 sq ft, they showed.

Three units are located in the basement, three on the ground floor, three on the first floor and eight on the second floor of the building in Kandivali West, Mumbai.

The agreement to sell was registered on August 24, 2023. The seller is Gauri Land Developers.

The units come with 44 car parking slots.

An email has been sent to Avenue Supermarts for their response.

In 2021, the Radhakishan Damani-controlled Avenue Supermarts acquired seven properties worth Rs 400 crore as the retail chain set off on a property shopping binge during the COVID-19 pandemic, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The D’Mart chain, present in 11 states and 1 Union territory, has previously bought properties in places such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. The retailer typically purchases properties instead of leasing them.