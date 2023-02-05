English
    D’Mart’s Damani buys 28 luxury apartments for Rs 1,238 cr in country’s largest real estate deal

    This comes close on the heels of a provision in the 2023 budget that imposes a Rs 10 crore cap on the reinvestment of capital gains from the sale of housing property from April 1

    Vandana Ramnani
    Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts

    In what is perhaps the biggest property deals in the country, as many as 28 housing units worth Rs 1,238 crore have been bought by family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani in Mumbai, registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

    This comes close on the heels of a provision in the 2023 Budget announced a few days back that was expected to have an impact on the sale of uber luxury properties from April 1. A Rs 10-crore cap has been imposed on the reinvestment of capital gains from the sale of long-term assets, including housing property. No such cap is applicable at the moment.

    Also Read: Budget 2023: Rs 10-crore cap on capital gains deduction to affect uber luxury property sales

    Some of the properties have also been bought in the names of companies, the documents showed.