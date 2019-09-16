All you need to know about last mile funding of Rs 10,000cr for the real estate sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 14 announced a special window worth Rs 10,000 crore for last-mile funding to networth positive projects.

Other measures announced include relaxation of External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) guidelines for financing of homebuyers under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and reduction of interest charged on housing building advance via linkage to 10-year G-Sec yields.

The size of the stressed asset fund would be Rs 10,000 crore and would be contributed by the Centre. A similar sum would be contributed by outside investors: private capital from banks, sovereign funds and development finance institutions.

The creation of a Rs. 20,000-crore fund is for last-mile funding of affordable and mid-segment housing projects only. Most of these projects should have achieved around 60 percent completion, but lack cash flows for the balance amount.

The fund, which is proposed, to be created as a category-II Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), would support projects that are networth positive and have not been classified as an non-performing asset (NPA) or referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

This last mile funding is expected to provide relief to homebuyers stuck in nearly 3.5 lakh incomplete projects across India.

The fund would be professionally run by experts from housing and the banking sector. These specialists will need to identify affordable and middle-income projects that are in need of last-mile funding for completion.

Rs 10,000 crore would at least ensure that healthy projects are not pushed into a bad debt like situation for want of working capital.

Projects that are stuck on account of last mile funding are likely to benefit, especially those that are facing liquidity issues after the NBFC crisis.

“Until last year, NBFCs contributed 60-65 percent funding to real estate developers. After the IL&FS crisis, this funding source reduced drastically. This last mile funding, as announced by the Finance Minister, would bridge the gap. However, this is not enough,” says Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research & REIS, JLL India.

“While the initiative provides a structured method of infusing liquidity into stuck projects, and thereby seeks to address the key issues of project funding, completion and delivery, the adequacy of the fund, as well as the establishment of funding sources, are issues which are expected to pose certain challenges in implementation,” Mahi Agarwal, Assistant Vice President and Associate Head at ICRA, said.

As per government estimates, around 3.5 lakh dwelling units would be eligible for funding support under this scheme. Most constructed units have largely been in the 80-110 square metre range. Considering this as the typical unit size range and assuming an average construction cost of around Rs 1,700 per square foot and 60 percent completion, the amount required for funding the balance project construction cost may work out to around Rs 20,500-28,200 crore.

Depending on the actual size of the individual dwelling units, the fund size of around Rs. 20,000 crore may be sufficient to cover the construction cost for only some eligible houses. “While the government is committed to providing Rs 10,000 crore, the balance is proposed to be funded by other investors. However, given the prevailing macro-economic weakness, both domestically and internationally, investor ability and appetite to contribute to the fund remains to be seen,” she said.

It is unlikely to help resolve problems being faced by homebuyers stuck in projects like Jaypee or Amrapali. The government has concentrated on projects that are not subjudice. Projects, which are before courts, such as Jaypee, Unitech or Amrapali will be kept out of its ambit.

The announcement is a “half-hearted attempt by the government to revive the real estate sector that is now showing long-term recessionary trend. Even the government’s fund of 10,000 crore for affordable middle income housing projects (non-NPA and non-NCLT) will have a limited impact since majority of the stalled projects are due to lack of liquidity and thus will be NPAs,” said Satish Magar, President, CREDAI.

Fund only for affordable and mid-segment housing projects: To this effect homebuyers within the luxury segment may have to wait even further.

Issues that remain unanswered

that will be included in this. But one thing is clear – the government is looking to address concerns of ‘middle-income’ homes and is looking beyond affordable homes or units below Rs 45 lakh.include the process by which the committee comprising housing and banking experts will select the projects. The sector is awaiting clarity on the fine print of rules to avail of the credit scheme. Clarity on return on investment for the private sector is also awaited.Overall, experts see it is a welcome measure from the supply side. For consumption to rise, buyers have to have the confidence to invest in the property market. Experts feel these steps would result in some improvement in sales this festive season.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com

Rs 599 for first year