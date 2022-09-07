English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    R&D gets a rethink as government bets big on global semiconductor race

    Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's R&D and High-Tech Advisory Group will be submitting a white paper in this regard outlining the roadmap for R&D for the next two years

    Aihik Sur
    September 07, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
    Representative image. Source: Shutterstock

    Representative image. Source: Shutterstock

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is aiming to revisit its priorities and strategies for research and development (R&D) and is planning to come out with a programme management framework for all such projects.

    A meeting was held in this regard on August 6 between MeitY’s R&D and High Tech Advisory Group along with representatives of the industry, startups and so on. Minister of State in IT ministry Rajeev Chandrasekhar chaired the meeting.

    Several divisions of the ministry have their separate R&D wings. At any given point, in subjects such as electronics, cybersecurity, communications, the ministry has over 100 R&D projects in the pipeline in institutions such as IITs, C-DAC and so on.

    The agenda of the September 6 meeting was to give a thrust to R&D with the aim that such projects should lead to development of products.

    With the government betting big on the development of semiconductors in the country, through R&D, the aim is also that new products in this area should be developed, a source said.

    Close

    Related stories

    An emphasis was also given on developing products over which the government can have complete control over the supply chain, a source said.

    For instance, the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System or NavIC, which is an alternative to GPS, is entirely controlled by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

    In the future, this expert advisory committee is expected to sit down two-three times a month, and also submit a white paper outlining a roadmap for the next two years.

    Few startups also attended the meeting, sources said, with one startup making a presentation and requesting the ministry to sponsor R&D projects.
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #MEITY #Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology #Rajeev Chandrasekhar
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 08:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.