RBL Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 50% YoY to Rs. 104.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

RBL Bank | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 6.94 percent as against 2.55 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 49 percent to Rs 202.4 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 135.65 on March 31, 2020.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banks and Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects RBL Bank to report net profit at Rs. 104.9 crore up 50% year-on-year (down 27.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 2.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 943.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 0.9% Y-o-Y (up 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 725.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.