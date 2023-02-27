RBI releases compendium on measures taken during COVID-19. Read on

"The effort was to be proactive and innovative while remaining on guard to preserve financial stability," the apex bank informed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 27 released a compendium on business continuity measures undertaken by the central bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex bank, in a press release, highlighted a number of initiatives like the bio-bubble arrangement for its employees, the formation of the Kamath committee for recommendations on financial parameters, the announcement of a secondary market G-sec acquisition programme (G-SAP) and several other measures it undertook during the pandemic.

"To tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic, RBI mobilised a cross-functional response for the economy and the financial sector, supporting its employees, and other stakeholders," the central bank said.

The compendium includes the details of RBI’s measures, both conventional and unconventional, which were undertaken during the pandemic.

