RBI may look at mid-segment of yield curve for better signalling, less market volatility

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may look at the mid-segment of the yield curve more specifically in terms of better curve signalling and for less market volatility. Allocation to fixed income in the current year has been a challenging area as low yield on government bonds lowers its ability to offset losses incurred by investors during bear markets.

Equity and bonds become less correlated when the economic cycle slows. According to a research report by State Bank of India (SBI), the spread between one year and six, seven years were found to be statistically insignificant, implying the strong market preference to look at five-year rates as a signalling device.

Indian markets have remained volatile in 2022. However, market capitalisation of BSE has increased by 137 percent in December 2022, compared to March 2020, highest among the prominent equity markets.

Returns in the BSE Sensex were 4.4 percent on a YTD basis with lesser volatility in comparison with other prominent equity markets. SBI in its research found the yield spread between one-year and 10-year was statistically significant.

A 1 percent increase in difference (spread) between yields of three-year, four-year, and 10-year government bond yields with respect to the one-year government bond yield decreases volatility of BSE Sensex returns by 0.98, 2.73, and 0.87 unit, respectively.

Equity market factors news, positive or negative, to reasonably value the stocks. Investors tend to choose asset allocation in equity markets by comparing with yields derived by short duration as well as long duration government securities, said SBI in its report.