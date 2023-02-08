English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI has sent a list of digital lending apps to government: Shaktikanta Das

    RBI has shared a list of digital lending apps regulated by them with the government.

    Harsh Kumar
    February 08, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sent a list of digital lending apps to government that are being used by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), Governor Shaktikanta Das said in post monetary policy report press conference on February 8.

    "RBI primarily certifies NBFCs, who then use a variety of digital lending apps. We asked NBFCs to share a list of those apps that they are using, as several illegitimate apps in the market promise to lend," said Das.

    Furthermore, RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said the RBI hasn't banned any digital lending app. "We have shared a list of apps regulated by us with the government," said Rao.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for updates)