RBI has sent a list of digital lending apps to government: Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sent a list of digital lending apps to government that are being used by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), Governor Shaktikanta Das said in post monetary policy report press conference on February 8.

"RBI primarily certifies NBFCs, who then use a variety of digital lending apps. We asked NBFCs to share a list of those apps that they are using, as several illegitimate apps in the market promise to lend," said Das.

Furthermore, RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said the RBI hasn't banned any digital lending app. "We have shared a list of apps regulated by us with the government," said Rao.

(This is a developing story, please check back for updates)