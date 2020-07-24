App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
LIVE: Pro Masters Virtual on Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Funds Management gets RBI nod to hike stake in CSB Bank to 10%

At present, SBI Funds Management holds 4.73 percent stake in the bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted an approval to SBI Funds Management Pvt to acquire shares up to 10 percent in CSB Bank, the bank informed the stock exchanges on July 24.

At present, SBI Funds Management holds 4.73 percent stake in the bank.

The stake will be increased through various schemes of ‘SBI Mutual Fund’, the bank said.

Close

CSB was recently in the news after the lender said Axis Bank executive Pralay Mondal will join as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT). Mondal is expected to join the private sector lender in September.

CSB shares closed up 4.47 percent at 193 apiece after RBI granted approval to SBI Funds Management to hike its stake.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Business #Catholic Syrian Bank #stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.