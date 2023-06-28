English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI Financial Stability Report: Credit card NPA for public sector banks stands at 18%

    On a year-on-year basis, data with the FSR showed that the NPA for credit cards has increased from 9 percent in March 2022 to 18 percent in March 2023

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
    credit card NPA

    Representative image

    The non-performing asset (NPA) in credit card segments for public sector banks stood at 18 percent as on March 2023 compared with 9 percent in the year-ago period, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Financial Stability Report.

    "While there has been an overall improvement in asset quality in respect of personal loans, impairments in the credit card receivables segment have risen marginally," the FSR report said.

    On a year-on-year basis, data with the FSR showed that the NPA for credit cards has increased from 9 percent in March 2022 to 18 percent in March 2023.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #credit card NPA #Credit Cards #Financial Stability Report #NPA #RBI
    first published: Jun 28, 2023 05:24 pm