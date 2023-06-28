RBI Financial Stability Report: Credit card NPA for public sector banks stands at 18%

Representative image

The non-performing asset (NPA) in credit card segments for public sector banks stood at 18 percent as on March 2023 compared with 9 percent in the year-ago period, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Financial Stability Report.

"While there has been an overall improvement in asset quality in respect of personal loans, impairments in the credit card receivables segment have risen marginally," the FSR report said.

On a year-on-year basis, data with the FSR showed that the NPA for credit cards has increased from 9 percent in March 2022 to 18 percent in March 2023.