English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    UPI to account for 90% of retail digital transactions in next five years: RBI Bulletin

    UPI transactions in May 2023 reached Rs 14.3 trillion in terms of value and 9.41 billion in volume

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    Unified Payment Interface (UPI)

    UPI transactions in May 2023 reached to Rs 14.3 trillion in terms of value and 9.41 billion in volume.

    Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is expected to account for 90 percent of retail digital transactions volume in the next five years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on June 23.

    “UPI is expected to account for 90 percent share of the total retail digital transactions volume in the next five years, growing from 75.6 percent in the fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023,” the bulletin said.

    The Bulletin, a monthly publication that offers insights into the developments in domestic and global economies, doesn’t represent the views of the central bank.

    UPI transactions in May 2023 reached Rs 14.3 trillion in terms of value and 9.41 billion in volume. The number increased by 2 percent in value from Rs 14.07 trillion in April 2023 and 6 percent in volume from 8.89 billion in April 2023.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for updates)

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #UPI #UPI Banks #UPI payments
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 05:33 pm