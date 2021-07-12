Ratnamani Metals and Tube Q1 PAT seen up 41% YoY to Rs. 70 cr: ICICI Direct

Ratnamani Metals | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 60.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 101 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 440.8 crore from Rs 756 crore YoY.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metal and Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Ratnamani Metals and Tube to report net profit at Rs. 70 crore up 41% year-on-year (down 36% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2 percent Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 592 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 41 percent Y-o-Y (down 35 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 104 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

