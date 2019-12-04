Ramco Systems bags five-year deal from Middle East based MNC

Ramco Systems on Wednesday said its subsidiary in the Middle East has bagged a five year order, for an "undisclosed sum", from a large independent family- owned multinational company to implement its logistics solution.

The city-based company, in a filing to the stock exchanges said Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, Dubai would implement Ramco Logistics ERP to the entity, which has presence across Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Asia and has a 4,000 strong workforce.

The Gulf-based group would implement Ramco Warehouse Management System, part of Ramco Logistics Software, for its logistics division offering freight forwarding and end-to-end multimodal supply chain solutions to effectively manage storage space, open yard storage facility, the notification said.