English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY2022-23 tomorrow

    It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot's third tenure as the chief minister.

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 08:26 PM IST
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget 2022-23 on Wednesday. It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot's third tenure as the chief minister. Gehlot holds the finance portfolio. It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot's third tenure as the chief minister.

    This time, a separate agriculture budget will also be presented for the first time. "Tomorrow at 11 am, I will present the budget for the year 2022-23 in the assembly. I hope that this budget will live up to the aspirations and expectations of the people of the state. For the first time in the history of the state, a separate agriculture budget will be presented," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

    The chief minister finalised the budget at his residence in the presence of senior officers of the finance department including principal secretary finance Akhil Arora.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #Budget 2022 #Rajasthan #Rajasthan Budget 2022
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 08:26 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.