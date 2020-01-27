App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 05:18 PM IST

Qatar not keen to renegotiate LNG contracts with India: Qatar minister

Qatar is, however, willing to supply more volumes of LNG to India, said Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, who is in India to meet his counterpart, at an event in New Delhi.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Qatar is not willing to renegotiate prices under its long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with India, the Middle Eastern nation's energy minister said on January 27.

Qatar is, however, willing to supply more volumes of LNG to India, said Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, who is in India to meet his counterpart, at an event in New Delhi.

India, which imports 8.5 million tonnes of LNG annually under long-term supply deals with Qatar, was looking to renegotiate the long-term contract price of LNG it buys from Qatar, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said earlier on Monday.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 05:18 pm

tags #Business #India #Qatar #World News

