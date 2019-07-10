App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Qatar Investment Authority leads $150 mn funding in BYJU'S

This round also includes the participation from ed-tech investor Owl Ventures, marking its first investment in an Indian startup, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online education startup BYJU'S on Wednesday said it has received an investment of USD 150 million (approximately Rs 1,028.61 crore) led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar.

This round also includes the participation from ed-tech investor Owl Ventures, marking its first investment in an Indian startup, a statement said.

This new round will support the company's aggressive plans of international market expansion and the creation of world-class learning products for students across the globe, it added.

Close

In December last year, BYJU'S had announced raising USD 540 million (Rs 3,865 crore) in funding, led by Naspers with a significant portion also being contributed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

related news

This had placed the company among the most valued ed-tech startups globally.

“Investment from prominent sovereign and pension funds validates our strong business fundamentals. Indian ed-tech firms attracting interest from eminent investors demonstrates that India is pioneering the digital learning space globally," BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said.

He added that the high adoption and 85 per cent annual renewal from small towns and cities shows the increasing acceptance of digital learning as a primary tool for learning at home.

"This partnership will support and strengthen our vision of creating and delivering personalised learning experiences to students," he said.

This will help the company explore and leverage its expertise in creating immersive tech-enabled learning programs for students in smaller cities, regions and newer markets, Raveendran said.

BYJU'S tripled its revenue to Rs 1,430 crore in FY18-19 and also turned profitable on a full-year basis.

The company has already crossed Rs 200 crore in monthly revenue and is estimating revenue of over Rs 3,000 crore this year, the statement said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.