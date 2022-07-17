English
    PV Sindhu wins her maiden Singapore Open title

    This is PV Sindhu's third title of the season -- having won two Super 300 crowns in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open

    Moneycontrol News
    July 17, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
    India shuttler PV Sindhu. File Image.

    Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy after outwitting China's Wang Zhi Yi in an intense women's singles final on July 17.

    Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9 11-21 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.

    The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu, who will leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.

    This was her third title of the season -- having won two Super 300 crowns in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open -- and an addition to her brimming cabinet which has a gold, two silver and two bronze medals from the World Championships besides two Olympic medals.

    (With inputs from agencies)
    Tags: #PV Sindhu #Singapore Open
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 11:59 am
