English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Punjab National Bank raises benchmark lending rate by 0.15%; EMIs to go up

    The new rates are effective from June 1, PNB said in a regulatory filing. The revision follows an off-cycle rate increase by the Reserve Bank in May.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 15 basis points or 0.15 per cent across all tenures, a move that will lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers.

    The new rates are effective from June 1, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

    The revision follows an off-cycle rate increase by the Reserve Bank in May.

    The central bank hiked the repo rate — at which it lends short-term money to banks — by 0.40 per cent to 4.40 per cent.

    With the revision, one-year MCLR has increased to 7.40 per cent from 7.25 per cent earlier.

    Close

    Most of the loans are linked to the one-year MCLR rate.

    The overnight, one-month and three-month MCLR rose by 15 basis points to 6.75 per cent, 6.80 per cent and 6.90 per cent, respectively, whereas the six-month MCLR increased to 7.10 per cent.

    At the same time, three-year MCLR increased by 0.15 per cent to 7.70 per cent.

    With the increase, EMIs will go up for those borrowers who have availed loans on MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate).
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #lending rate #PNB #Punjab National Bank
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.