PTC India Financial says MD Pawan Singh on leave, search for replacement on

PTC India Financial Ltd (PFS), which has been marred in controversies since its independent directors resigned in January 2021 citing corporate governance issues has informed the exchanges that it is on the lookout for a replacement for its current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Singh.

Singh has gone on leave in line with a directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"We would like to inform that pursuant to the direction of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Board in its meeting held on June 20, 2023, decided that Shri Mahendra Lodha, Director (Finance) & CFO will take over the functions and responsibilities of the MD & CEO till the regular MD & CEO is appointed and Pawan Singh, the present MD & CEO, proceeded on leave," the company said.

