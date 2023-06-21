English
    PTC India Financial says MD Pawan Singh on leave, search for replacement on

    The present MD and CEO Pawan Singh has gone on leave following a directive from RBI amid corporate governance concerns.

    Rachita Prasad
    June 21, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
    The company has informed the bourses that it is on the lookout for a replacement for its current MD & CEO Pawan Singh.

    PTC India Financial Ltd (PFS), which has been marred in controversies since its independent directors resigned in January 2021 citing corporate governance issues has informed the exchanges that it is on the lookout for a replacement for its current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Singh.

    Singh has gone on leave in line with a directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    "We would like to inform that pursuant to the direction of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Board in its meeting held on June 20, 2023, decided that Shri Mahendra Lodha, Director (Finance) & CFO will take over the functions and responsibilities of the MD & CEO till the regular MD & CEO is appointed and Pawan Singh, the present MD & CEO, proceeded on leave," the company said.

    (This is a developing story, please follow for more updates)

    Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com
    first published: Jun 21, 2023 12:52 pm