PSP Projects Q4 PAT seen up 15.5% YoY to Rs 39.6 cr: YES Securities

PSP Projects | The company received additional work order worth Rs 236 crore for an institutional project at Gujarat, and ranked L1 bidder for projects worth Rs 420.89 crore medical colleges construction in UP.

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects PSP Projects to report net profit at Rs 39.6 crore up 15.5% year-on-year (up 29.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y (up 28.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 502.1 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 76 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 56.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

