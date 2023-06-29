Procter & Gamble India to invest $244 million to set up manufacturing facility

The new facility spans 50,000 square meters in Sanand, Gujarat.

Procter & Gamble India said it would invest 20 billion rupees ($243.79 million) to set up a personal healthcare manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat.

The company will manufacture digestive products that are part of parent P&G's global healthcare product portfolio at the facility, it said in a statement on June 28.

The facility will be operational in the next few years and become a global export hub for P&G, the Whisper sanitary napkin maker said.

The new facility spans 50,000 square meters in Sanand, Gujarat, and the investment is through an unlisted company and won't affect any listed public companies within the P&G group in India.

($1 = 82.0370 Indian rupees)