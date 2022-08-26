English
    Priyanka Chopra's hair care brand Anomaly partners Nykaa for India foray

    Starting at Rs 750, the range of products are housed in bottles made from 100% plastic trash and recyclable cans which has helped the brand to lower costs

    August 26, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

    Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ hair care brand Anomaly has partnered Nykaa to foray into the Indian market. Starting today, the brand will be available via online and offline stores of the e-commerce retailer.

    Speaking at a media briefing, Chopra said, “Anomaly was created from basically democratising, making it affordable and yet a superior product. But, how do you democratise the product by making it affordable, which was very important to me...”

    “We built this brand on the idea that great hair starts first with great care, something I learned from my mom and grandmom during regular oiling, deep cleaning and conditioning routines. With this in mind, and alongside my partners at Maesa, we developed a collection of products formulated with powerful and effective ingredients that love your hair from the root to tip.”

    Starting at Rs 750, the range of products are housed in bottles made from 100% plastic trash and recyclable cans which has helped the brand to lower costs, said Chopra.

    Nykaa has been partnering with multiple international brands. Commenting on this, Anchit Nayar, CEO, e-commerce beauty, Nykaa, said, “Indian beauty has taken off in the past 3-4 years as we see through consumption patterns and trends in urban and smaller cities. Our role is to match the brand and the consumer. The domestic and global brands are doing well and the market is big enough for all these brands to co-exist. But the product has to be high quality, it does not matter where it is made.”

    On August 5, Nykaa reported a 42.24 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 5.01 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, aided by better topline and operating performance of the cosmetics-to-fashion retailer. Profit in the corresponding period of the last fiscal was Rs 3.52 crore.

    Earlier this month, Reena Chhabra, chief executive officer of Nykaa’s beauty private label, resigned while the firm appointed former Vishal Gupta as executive vice-president for its consumer beauty brands.
    Tags: #beauty brands #E-commerce #Nykaa #Priyanka Chopra
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 07:40 am
