MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Power Gummies raises $6million funding from 9Unicorns, others

The series A round also saw participation from Vcats, DSG Consumer Partners, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, Sharpp Ventures (Marico Family office) and NB Ventures, a statement said.

PTI
January 10, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Dietary supplement brand Power Gummies on Monday said it has raised $6 million (about Rs 44.4 crore) in funding led by 9Unicorns.

The series A round also saw participation from Vcats, DSG Consumer Partners, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, Sharpp Ventures (Marico Family office) and NB Ventures, a statement said.

The brand aims to revolutionise the nutraceutical market in India to expand the brand locally as well as internationally, it added.

The company plans to use the funds for marketing purposes, to build a larger team and to launch more variants of dietary supplements, it said.

Power Gummies had received its first round of funding from venture capital company, Alfa Ventures in 2019.

Close

Related stories

In 2020, it received two further rounds of funding – a seed round headed by Venture Catalysts and DSG Consumer Partners, and a bridge round led by Agility Venture Partners with DSG Consumer Partners and Vcats participating.

"Power Gummies is all set to mark its space at global nutraceutical industry podium with this newly raised funding round. We are extremely excited to roll out new projects such as introducing new variants and expanding overseas…As a brand, we encourage people to adapt to gummies to follow a healthier lifestyle and be the best version of themselves, Power Gummies founder and CEO Divij Bajaj said.

The nutraceutical market in India has seen strong traction over the last few years and is expected to grow at over 20 per cent in the coming years, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures Managing Partner Sumit Keshan said.

"Gummies as a format are likely to take off in a big way, given the convenience factor. We value Power Gummies and Divij for the leadership they bring. The strength of Divij and its passionate team, high-quality products, and a clear focus on what consumers require would make it a top player in the Nutra industry, he added.

Currently, the brand has four variants and plans to launch 45 more in the future, the statement said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Power Gummies
first published: Jan 10, 2022 01:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.