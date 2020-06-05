Power Grid Corporation receives revised license bill of Rs 13,614 crore from DoT

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) has received a revised claim of Rs 13,614 crore from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as national long distance license fees for the period spanning FY07 to FY10.

This is a reduced bill, compared to the Rs 22,000 crore fee previously demanded by the Department, says a report by The Economic Times.

The state-run power utility had approached the Supreme Court in January challenging the Rs 22,000 crore claim as revenue from its telecom business accounts for only 2 percent of turnover.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The higher bill had come as the apex court in October 2019 ruled that non-telecom revenues of telecos (Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel) should be included in government fee calculations. Following this, DoT sought additional licensing fees from non-telcos such as PCGIL and GAIL as well.