App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Grid Corporation receives revised license bill of Rs 13,614 crore from DoT

This is a reduced bill, compared to the Rs 22,000 crore fee previously demanded by the Department

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) has received a revised claim of Rs 13,614 crore from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as national long distance license fees for the period spanning FY07 to FY10.

This is a reduced bill, compared to the Rs 22,000 crore fee previously demanded by the Department, says a report by The Economic Times.

The state-run power utility had approached the Supreme Court in January challenging the Rs 22,000 crore claim as revenue from its telecom business accounts for only 2 percent of turnover.

Close
The higher bill had come as the apex court in October 2019 ruled that non-telecom revenues of telecos (Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel) should be included in government fee calculations. Following this, DoT sought additional licensing fees from non-telcos such as PCGIL and GAIL as well.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 10:01 am

tags #Business #Companies #DoT #India #PGCIL #Telecom

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 6,348; total tally reaches 2,26,770 in India

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 6,348; total tally reaches 2,26,770 in India

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.