Power Grid Corporation receives revised license bill of Rs 13,614 crore from DoT

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) has received a revised claim of Rs 13,614 crore from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as national long distance license fees for the period spanning FY07 to FY10.
This is a reduced bill, compared to the Rs 22,000 crore fee previously demanded by the Department, says a report by The Economic Times.
The state-run power utility had approached the Supreme Court in January challenging the Rs 22,000 crore claim as revenue from its telecom business accounts for only 2 percent of turnover.