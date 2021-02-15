MARKET NEWS

Positive on Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi; Vodafone Idea may get re-rated upwards post management commentary, says Prakash Diwan

Speaking about the Vodafone Idea, Prakash Diwan said that lot of expectations were built up and the disappointment is far lesser than what was anticipated

CNBC-TV18
February 15, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Existing investors in Info Edge India should stay put but buying fresh at these levels makes the midcap IT stock slightly difficult from a valuation perspective, said market expert Prakash Diwan on Monday.

“Info Edge India has run up but it could still have much more as the date of the announcement come, the contours get developed I think it will continue to get that leg up,” Diwan told CNBC-TV18.

On the auto sector, he said, “The opportunity to buy into Bharat Forge and Motherson Sumi on dips will still be very loud and clear because of the kind of road ahead. But the mission critical components which both these stocks are supplying these days and adding newer clients is very positive for the stock in the long run.”

Speaking about the Vodafone Idea, Diwan said, “Lot of expectations were built up and the disappointment is far lesser than what was anticipated. Once the conference call happens and the management commentary especially in terms of the fundraise is veritable enough, I think the stock will definitely get re-rated upwards. Right now it is more of relief in the numbers that come through.”

On Bharti Airtel, Diwan said, “It is on a roll in terms of doing the right things the capital allocation calls that they are indicating that will help them scale up some of the business, give them more life and then, of course, monetise that at some stage. Bharti also stands out and then there is much more trigger than just that MSCI revision that we have been talking about.”

Source: CNBC-TV18

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
