English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Policy to come in 7-8 days to promote private sector R&D in railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    While speaking in the concluding session of a post-Budget webinar on technology-enabled development, the railway minister said the defence and space sector has already broken the silos by opening up research and development (R&D) for the private sector and the same needs to be done in other sectors as well.

    PTI
    March 02, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST
    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    The Indian Railways will come up with a policy in the next 7-8 days to make private-sector research and development a major part of the railway budget with 90 per cent allocation in the future, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

    While speaking in the concluding session of a post-Budget webinar on technology-enabled development, the railway minister said the defence and space sector has already broken the silos by opening up research and development (R&D) for the private sector and the same needs to be done in other sectors as well.

    "We are starting something in the Railways soon. In another 7-8 days, we will launch a new policy where private sector R&D would become an integral part or rather major part of railways R&D budget."

    ”We do hope that going forward, probably 90 per cent of railways R&D budget would be in the private sector compared with 100 per cent in the public sector at present,” Vaishnaw said.

    Vaishnaw, who also handles the telecom and IT ministry, appreciated industry suggestions on the spectrum management and called for action from the industry to push domestic manufacturing of technology products.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Thought process on the use of spectrum is changing. For a long period, spectrum was viewed as a revenue-generating resource. The last two years have shown a public good element of the spectrum."

    "I am happy to observe that there is a broad consensus on spectrum management issues which are basically leading to the public or to technology improvement or technology development. This we now need to convert in clear policy statements which can be then implemented,” he said.

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the webinar and called for practical ideas and innovative suggestions from the industry during the day for speedy implementation of measures announced in the budget.

    The PM had touched upon the announcement made in the budget for the 5G ecosystem, design-linked incentive programme, optical fibre roll-out, gaming sector development, localisation of technology, fintech, geospatial data, data governance and electric mobility, etc.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashwini Vaishnav #Business #India #Indian Railways
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 06:29 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.