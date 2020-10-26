PNB scam: UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea

A UK has rejected fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's bail plea, CNBC-TV18 reported on October 26.

Modi, wanted in India in PNB fraud case, is subject to two sets of criminal proceedings, the first brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) relating to PNB scam, and the second by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) relating to money laundering.

A further extradition request was made in February this year, certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, of two additional offenses relating to allegations that Modi interfered with the CBI investigation by causing the disappearance of evidence acquired and intimidating a witness. They must establish a prima facie case against Modi to allow the judge to rule that he has a case to answer before the Indian courts.

(This is a developing story, please return for updates)