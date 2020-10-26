172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|pnb-scam-uk-court-rejects-nirav-modis-bail-plea-6016371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB scam: UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea

According to reports, Nirav Modi is expected to appear again via videolink the London prison for the next hearing in his ongoing extradition trial on November 3

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

A UK has rejected fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's bail plea, CNBC-TV18 reported on October 26.

Modi, wanted in India in PNB fraud case, is subject to two sets of criminal proceedings, the first brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) relating to PNB scam, and the second by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) relating to money laundering.

A further extradition request was made in February this year, certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, of two additional offenses relating to allegations that Modi interfered with the CBI investigation by causing the disappearance of evidence acquired and intimidating a witness. They must establish a prima facie case against Modi to allow the judge to rule that he has a case to answer before the Indian courts.

Close

(This is a developing story, please return for updates) 

 
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 06:09 pm

tags #Business #India #Nirav Modi #Nirav Modi case #PNB scam #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.