App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to make major worldwide address to India Global Week in UK

Modi, who will connect remotely to the event pitched as one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation, is likely to lay out numerous investment and manufacturing opportunities that India has on offer as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI
File image: PM Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
File image: PM Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a major worldwide address, expected to focus on India's trade and foreign investment prospects, at India Global Week 2020 organised in the UK from July 9.

Modi, who will connect remotely to the event pitched as one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation, is likely to lay out numerous investment and manufacturing opportunities that India has on offer as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the world battles to emerge out of the shadows of COVID-19, India with its immense talent pool, its technological prowess, and growing appetite for leadership has a central role to play in global affairs. I am sure the Indian Prime Minister's message to the world will resonate with the #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World theme of India Global Week,” said Manoj Ladwa, Chairman and CEO of the India Inc. Group, the UK-headquartered media house behind the annual event.

Close

The three-day summit, being held on a virtual platform given the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, had earlier confirmed senior Cabinet ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Ccivil Aviation and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, among some of the prominent speakers from India.

related news

On the UK side, Prince Charles will be making a special address at the event and the British government is lining up a high-profile set of speakers, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

Gaitri Kumar will also be addressing the event later this week, among her inaugural engagements as the new Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

Besides a focus of the India-UK bilateral ties and much-anticipated enhanced special relationship in a post-Brexit world, there are a series of country-specific sessions scheduled to cover India's ties with countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

The India Inc. Group said that the wide range of around 75 sessions during India Global Week 2020 between July 9 and 11 will cover subject areas such as geopolitics, business, emerging technologies, banking and finance, pharma, defence and security, and arts and culture.

The line-up will also include in-conversation segments, including between Indian-origin Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar and Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru, and journalist Barkha Dutt and Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The organisers expect an estimated 250 senior business and strategic expert speakers to attract a worldwide audience of over 5,000 people over the course of the summit.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #India Global Week 2020 #Narendra Modi #United Kingdom #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.