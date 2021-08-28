Piyush Goyal calls on traders to make India global 'trading hub' where world comes to 'shop'

Piyush Goyal | PC-MoneyControl

Union Commerce and Industry Ministry Piyush Goyal on August 28 called on the traders to help India become the global trading hub where world comes to shop.

Goyal said that India’s rise to the top will be backed by trust, tenacity and talent of our traders as the country is ready to 'SPRINT' ahead with stability, productivity, resilience, innovation, nationalistic spirit and talent.

The Minister in his address to the business and trade fraternity through the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) added that the government is working towards making India "Aatmanirbhar" and empower nation's industry to interact with all with quality, cost competitiveness and innovation.

ALSO READ: Foreign direct investments rise to $12.1 billion in May: Piyush Goyal

"Government is working towards making India Aatmanirbhar. An Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about building capacity & confidence to engage with all. This will empower our industry to interact with all with quality, cost competitiveness & innovation," the government release said.

Among other details, the Commerce Minister said that India and US have agreed to aspire for $500 billion trade in near future. He added that the country is fast progressing on the discussions on FTAs with several countries like UK, UAE and GCC countries, Australia and European Union.

India emerged as the world’s second most desirable manufacturing destination overtaking the US, which shows the potential and promise of India to become the 'manufacturing hub' of world, added the release. Goyal said India should also become a 'trading hub', where world comes to 'Shop'.

Referring to the new vision of India built on mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas’, Goyal said, "Be it ease of doing business or ease of living, Be it transparency or transfer of benefits. Today, a robust foundation laid in last 7 years, inspires us to dream big & write our own destiny." Every growth parameter is showing extremely exciting future for all of us, he added.