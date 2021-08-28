MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Piyush Goyal calls on traders to make India global 'trading hub' where world comes to 'shop'

India emerged as the world’s second most desirable manufacturing destination overtaking the US, which shows the potential and promise of India to become the 'manufacturing hub' of world, added the release.

Saurav Mukherjee
August 28, 2021 / 04:06 PM IST
Piyush Goyal | PC-MoneyControl

Piyush Goyal | PC-MoneyControl

Union Commerce and Industry Ministry Piyush Goyal on August 28 called on the traders to help India become the global trading hub where world comes to shop.

Goyal said that India’s rise to the top will be backed by trust, tenacity and talent of our traders as the country is ready to 'SPRINT' ahead with stability, productivity, resilience, innovation, nationalistic spirit and talent.

The Minister in his address to the business and trade fraternity through the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) added that the government is working towards making India "Aatmanirbhar" and empower nation's industry to interact with all with quality, cost competitiveness and innovation.

ALSO READ: Foreign direct investments rise to $12.1 billion in May: Piyush Goyal

"Government is working towards making India Aatmanirbhar. An Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about building capacity & confidence to engage with all. This will empower our industry to interact with all with quality, cost competitiveness & innovation," the government release said.

Close

Related stories

Among other details, the Commerce Minister said that India and US have agreed to aspire for $500 billion trade in near future. He added that the country is fast progressing on the discussions on FTAs with several countries like UK, UAE and GCC countries, Australia and European Union.

India emerged as the world’s second most desirable manufacturing destination overtaking the US, which shows the potential and promise of India to become the 'manufacturing hub' of world, added the release. Goyal said India should also become a 'trading hub', where world comes to 'Shop'.

Referring to the new vision of India built on mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas’, Goyal said, "Be it ease of doing business or ease of living, Be it transparency or transfer of benefits. Today, a robust foundation laid in last 7 years, inspires us to dream big & write our own destiny." Every growth parameter is showing extremely exciting future for all of us, he added.
Saurav Mukherjee
Tags: #Aatmanirbhar Bharat #Ease of doing business #manufacturing hub #Piyush Goyal #Trading Hub
first published: Aug 28, 2021 04:06 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.