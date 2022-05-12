English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Pimco saw $14 billion outflows amid bond selloff

    The outflows contributed to a 4.5% drop in outside money overseen at Allianz SE’s asset management business in the first quarter, the Munich-based insurer said in a statement Thursday.

    Bloomberg
    May 12, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    A Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) advertisement is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, China. Photographer:Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

    A Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) advertisement is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, China. Photographer:Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

    Pacific Investment Management Co. saw clients pull 13.6 billion euros ($14.3 billion) from its funds last quarter, as investors fled fixed-income securities amid rising interest rates.

    The outflows contributed to a 4.5% drop in outside money overseen at Allianz SE’s asset management business in the first quarter, the Munich-based insurer said in a statement Thursday.

    Winning Streak | Allianz Global Investors continues to pull in money from outside clients

    The results reflect a challenging start to the year for asset managers, as a global market rout saw the S&P 500 Index post its worst first four months of a year since 1939, while the bond market selloff continued amid aggressive monetary tightening. At the same time, Pimco’s smaller sister unit Allianz Global Investors saw outside clients add 4.6 billion euros, in a sign that high-profile hedge fund losses at the business haven’t hurt investor demand.

    Allianz has set aside an unprecedented 5.6 billion euros to resolve investor lawsuits and regulatory probes after the collapse of AGI’s Structured Alpha hedge funds. The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are still looking into the matter, the company has said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Allianz’s total third-party assets under management stood at 1.88 trillion euros at the end of March, down from 1.97 trillion at the end of December.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Business #Companies #outflows #Pimco
    first published: May 12, 2022 11:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.