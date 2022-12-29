PIL seeks postponement of JEE Main exam dates, change in eligibility criteria

Representative image

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition in the Bombay High Court (HC) has challenged the schedule of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) examination which is slated to be held in January 2023.

The plea filed by Anubha Srivastava Sahai, an activist and President of the India-Wide Parents Association (IWPA), seeks postponement of the exam since it clashes with students’ pre-board and board examinations in the same month.

"Most state boards have scheduled their pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Students will find it difficult to appear in the JEE (Main) examination. Therefore the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-beneficial (sic) to them because they won't appear for the exam," the PIL stated, as per Bar and Bench.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced that session 1 of the JEE (Main) examination will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. Session 2 of the exam is planned to be conducted on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12.

Further, the PIL also urged the NTA to drop the requirement of minimum 75 percent in higher secondary board examinations in order to appear in JEE examinations.

“The eligibility criterion of 75 percent in higher secondary board examinations will hit lakhs of students who can score very high in the JEE Main examination but may not have 75 percent in their board examinations," the PIL said.

Many aspirants and student advocacy groups have raised their voices on social media on the issue.