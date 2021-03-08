JEE Main Result 2021 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here's how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination 2021 on March 8.

The JEE Mains were conducted between February 23 and 26.

The over 6 lakh candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main examination in February 2021 can check their results by visiting the official website @jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA was supposed to announce the results of JEE Main 2021 on March 7, however, it got delayed by a day. Only the answer key to the annual test that is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country was released by the NTA on March 7.

Here’s how students can check the result of JEE (Main) February 2021:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE (Main) 2021 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen. Enter JEE (Main) log in credentials like application number and date of birth

JEE (Main) February 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

The JEE Main 2021 exams were conducted at 828 centres in 311 cities, including 10 centres abroad, namely, Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.