    Physics Wallah to hire 2500 employees across verticals by March

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    PhysicsWallah co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Alakh Pandey

    Unicorn edtech firm Physics Wallah plans to hire 2,500 employees in the ongoing quarter across different roles, the company said on Monday.

    The development comes at a time when massive lay-offs have been announced by several edtech companies including Byju's, Unacademy, Vedantu, FrontRow etc in the past one year.

    "The hiring spree is aligned with the brand's ambitious growth goals as it continues to provide top-of-the-line learning opportunities to students. The new positions opened up at PW cut across different roles and responsibilities," PW said in a statement.

    The company at present has built a team of 6,500 employees, including over 2,000 teachers and educational experts.