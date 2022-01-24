MARKET NEWS

Philips expects sales to recover from supply chain woes after the summer

Philips earlier this month warned supply chain woes would hit profits and a ventilator recall needed to be expanded.

Reuters
January 24, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it expects sales to recover strongly in the second half of the year, while a steep decline due to global shortages of parts is likely to persist in the coming months.

